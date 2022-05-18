The Juans, Zack Tabudlo join Tugatog concert lineup

The Juans and Zack Tabudlo. Instagram: @thejuansofficial, @zack.tabudlo

MANILA — Tugatog, a local music festival, is shaping up to be a grand gathering of both rising and established acts, with the addition of hitmakers Zack Tabudlo and The Juans to its lineup.

Originally comprising of P-pop groups, with the likes of MNL48, BINI, and BGYO as performers, Tugatog has been announcing further acts set to join the concert on July 15.

Tugatog was originally announced as a livestreamed concert to be held in June; it’s now scheduled to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The first lineup that was revealed also includes ALAMAT, PPOP GEN, LITZ, VXON, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play.

Other acts taking the stage are DayDream, Calista, YARA, G22, DIONE, and R Rules.

Tickets to the Pasay venue or to livestream access are available via SM Tickets.