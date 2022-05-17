She's mean, green and rocking a law degree. Jennifer Walters, cousin of gamma-powered scientist Bruce Banner/The Hulk, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Starring Tatiana Maslany, the series tells the story of Jennifer Walters who gains the powers of She-Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Walters must now balance the use of her new powers while taking on the strangest cases on Earth in the exciting new field of superhuman law.

The series also includes Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/ The Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ Abomination, and Jameela Jamil as Titania.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" premieres on Disney plus on Aug. 17.