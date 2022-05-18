Nikko Natividad celebrates son Aiden's 7th birthday

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and Hashtags member Nikko Natividad celebrated the seventh birthday of his son Aiden.

As seen on his Instagram page, as well as that of his wife Cielo Eusebio, they threw their son a Minecraft-themed party at Sitio Elena Events Venue in Cainta, Rizal.

“Happy birthday my loviedubs @thatsmyaiden. Thank you dahil sa 7 years puro saya at pagmamahal ang binigay mo samin ni daddy,” wrote Eusebio in her Instagram post.

Natividad, for his part, said: “Masaya ako pag masaya kayo. Kaya anak ngayong 7 yrs old kana sana lumipat ka na ng kwarto mo sa gabi para mas masaya si daddy.”

Among those who attended Aiden’s party were Natividad’s Hashtag friends.

It was only in November last year when Natividad and Eusebio tied the knot. Aiden is their only son.