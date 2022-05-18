MANILA – It has been seven years since John Prats and Isabel Oli tied the knot.

To commemorate the special occasion, both stars took to Instagram to share snaps from their wedding day.

Prats posted a prayer asking the Lord to always bless their union.

“We thank you, O God, for the Love You have implanted in our hearts. May it always inspire us to be kind in our words, considerate of feeling, and concerned for each other's needs and wishes,” he said.

“Help us to be understanding and forgiving of human weaknesses and failings. Increase our faith and trust in You and may Your prudence guide our life and love,” he added.

Prats prayed for their marriage to be filled with peace, happiness “and make our love fruitful for Your glory and our joy both here and in eternity.”

Oli, meanwhile, kept it really simple.

“7 years,” she wrote, before adding a ring emoji and the hashtag #DynamiteWedding.

The two were married twice back in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.