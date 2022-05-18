iWantTFC streams new family drama 'Misis Piggy'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A new family drama has hit iWantTFC.

'Misis Piggy,' starring Sylvia Sanchez, is a daily teleserye that launched in late April. It follows the story of children raised by a single mother who sells pork for a living, and the complications that arise when an absent father returns to their life.

"I think what's powerful about 'Misis Piggy' is the fact that Misis Piggy is a single mother raising three full grown kids and those three kids can already live by themselves. But the importance of a mother and how strong a mother is, is really highlighted in this one. How different it is: quite different. It's a mix of drama and comedy. But I think it's really about the single mother archetype," Elijah Canlas who plays 'Jeffrey' said.

Paired with the so-called Pambansang Nanay is veteran actor Ricky Davao, who is returning to his first Kapamilya role in 16 years.

"Ang sentro talaga is the mother and how she deals with everything. Pag gumalaw siya, everybody involved with the family is affected; same thing with an outside force like my role, a long lost father, wanting to be close with the children. What's interesting here is how every character deals with their problems," Davao noted.

(The center really is the mother and how she deals with everything. When she moves, everybody involved with the family is affected.)

This is the first co-production of Sanchez' Nathan Studios and it has become a family affair, with her real life daughter Ria Atayde playing her onscreen daughter.

Atayde admitted 'dreading' to work with her mother at first. "Because it's intimidating to work with my mom and I didn't know if we could have a professional relationship but it was fun. I personally enjoyed. It was a breeze. It was so much easier working with my mom and not having to pretend the actress was my mom. It made for less work for me," she shared.

As for Sanchez, she said it was easy to work with her daughter "because of course, she's my daughter. Naseseparate ko naman talaga yung pagiging mother ko and at the same time, daughter ko siya in real life. And honestly easy lang for me because she's a good actress, a natural actor like Lana and Elijah and Ricky, so plus-factor yun to work with her and ok katrabaho. And this Nathan productions, binuo ko ito for them, for my kids. Negosyo nila ito."

(It's really easy to work with her because of course, she's my daughter. I'm able to separate my being a mother and at the same time, her being my daughter in real life. And honestly, it's easy for me because she's a good actress, a natural actor like Lana, Elijah, and Ricky, so it's a plus-factor to work with her and she's okay to work with. And I formed this Nathan productions for them, for my kids. This is their business.)

The series, written and directed by Carlo Enciso Catu, is now entering its second week, with new episodes streaming everyday at 8pm on the iWantTFC app.