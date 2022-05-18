MANILA – Coleen Garcia turned to social media to celebrate her husband Billy Crawford as he turned another year older.

On Instagram, Garcia said she hoped for Crawford to have better birthdays every year.

Sharing how blessed she feels to be Garcia’s wife, Garcia said: “I know we both have our shortcomings, but I’m incredibly blessed that I get to live this fun, happy, beautiful life with you and our little family.”

“I hope you’re always reminded that you are not just an amazing husband, but also a great friend, caring son, and wonderful father to a little angel who already adores you and looks up to you,” she added.

To end her message, Garcia said she appreciates Crawford so much and that she is hoping he feels that every second of every day.

Garcia then thanked everyone who made Crawford’s birthday extra special.

Crawford and Garcia have been married for over four years. They celebrated their fourth anniversary last April.

In September 2020, Garcia gave birth to their only child, Amari.