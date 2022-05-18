MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president and CEO Charo Santos-Concio conducted a personality development workshop for Star Magic artists as ABS-CBN's talent management arm continues its goal of providing continuous training for its talents.

The face-to-face workshop was attended by Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, Sheena Belarmino, Krystal Brimner, AC Bonifacio, Sab, Barbie Imperial, Loisa Andalio, Lian Kyla, Vivoree Esclito, Michelle Vito, Shanaia Garcia, Analain Salvador, Alexa Ilacad and Francine Diaz.

The workshop aims to teach right conduct, proper etiquette, good posture, how to handle social media and other subjects.

The workshop started with four-day virtual classes before the actual face-to-face workshop with Santos at the ABS-CBN compound.

Highlights from the workshop were shared exclusively on Star Magic's Inside News.

