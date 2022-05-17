‘Black Mirror’ to return for Season 6, says report

Screenshot from Netflix's YouTube channel.

British dystopia series "Black Mirror" is set to return for a sixth season, a report confirmed Monday.

Based on Variety's report, the show will be returning after its last season in 2019 and will have more episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.

The last season of "Black Mirror" was released on June 5, 2019, with 3 episodes featuring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus.

Variety said that it will stick to its cinematic theme: "A source close to the production tells Variety that the latest season is even more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film."

"This is, of course, in line with recent seasons of “Black Mirror,” for which episodes usually exceeded 60 minutes and had incredibly high production values," it added.

"Black Mirror" is known for its take on idealistic themes and how will it be put into play in society.

It went on a different route with its special film "Bandersnatch" in 2018 where viewers get to choose what the characters will do with various outcomes.

