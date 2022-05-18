MANILA -- Weeks after giving birth to her first child, singer Angeline Quinto is gearing up for her return to the concert stage as she is set to launch a US and Canada tour.

Quinto took to social media on Wednesday to share details about her upcoming "10Q: The US and Canada Tour" in September and October.

Joining Quinto in touring 10 cities in the US and in Canada are Michael Pangilinan, Daryl Ong, and Bugoy Drilon.

"US and Canada, I am back! Join me and the trending vocal trio Budakhel — Michael Pangilinan, Daryl Ong, and Bugoy Drilon in 10Q: The US and Canada Tour this September and October 2022," Quinto wrote in the aption of her Instagram post.

“10Q,” Quinto’s series of digital concerts to mark her 10th anniversary in showbiz, was held at the newly restored Metropolitan Theater starting October last year.

Quinto gave birth to her firstborn last April 27.

Quinto rose to fame in 2011, when she won the ABS-CBN singing competition “Star Power,” hosted by Sharon Cuneta.

Known for her “birit” performances, Quinto became a regular on “ASAP,” where she was formed part of separate quartets: DIVAS with KZ, Yeng Constantino, and Kyla; and Birit Queens with Jona, Morissette, and Klarisse de Guzman.

Quinto also launched an acting career and was last seen in the 2021 series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

