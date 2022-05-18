ABS-CBN teases return of Anne Curtis on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- After going on hiatus for more than two years, actress Anne Curtis is set to return on ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime," according to a teaser uploaded on the network's social media pages on Wednesday.

On Instagram, the teaser was captioned: "ANNEdito na siya! Abangan sa It's Showtime!"

"Annetagal natin siyang na miss, kaya andito na siya. Abang-Anne," the 15-second teaser said.

Last March, Curtis reunited with her "It's Showtime" family for a dinner.

Curtis was last seen on “It’s Showtime” in December 2019, when she started her maternity leave six months into her pregnancy.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.