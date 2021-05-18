WATCH: Jenine Desiderio makes stage comeback as ‘Hide and Sing’ mystery celebrity

Jenine Desiderio joins ‘It’s Showtime’ as the mystery celebrity in the hit segment ‘Hide and Sing.’ ABS-CBN

Theater actress Jenine Desiderio made a surprise stage comeback on Tuesday on the noontime program “It’s Showtime.”

Desiderio was the mystery celebrity in the popular segment “Hide and Sing.”

The guest contestant, tasked to guess which among three veiled singers is the actual celebrity, was “He’s Into Her” star Donny Pangilinan.

Taking the advice of the “It’s Showtime” hosts, Pangilnan correctly picked “TagoKanta #3,” who revealed herself to be Desiderio.

Vice Ganda, in particular, instantly recognized Desiderio’s voice during her solo number.

“Sikat siyang singer, nag-sexy din dati, theater actress, tapos celebrity mom. May anak siyang sikat din ngayon, na mommy na rin!” the comedian said.

Desiderio is the mother of Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador, who recently became a first-time mom.

Watch the entire segment below: