WATCH: Jayda's music video for 'M.U.' features Francine Diaz

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Jayda has released the music video for her latest single "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)."

Jayda co-directed the music video, which premiered on Monday, May 17, at the official YouTube page of Star Music, with Edrex Clyde Sanchez

The more than four-minute video featured a cameo by her friend and fellow Kapamilya artist Francine Diaz, one of the lead stars of the drama series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

On Instagram, Jayda said she enjoyed shooting the music video with Diaz, as she thanked all those who who made the project possible.

"This was definitely fun one and I’m so glad I got to share the screen with my best friend. Thank you for being a part of this @francinesdiaz! and to everyone who made this video possible... We hope you guys enjoy getting a glimpse into our friendship and you get a good laugh out of it," Jayda wrote.

The upbeat song was composed by Jayda with her father, OPM veteran Dingdong Avanzado. It was produced by Jayda and Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jayda is the only child of Avanzado with wife Jessa Zaragoza. She is under Star Music, which released her first EP "In My Room" back in 2018.

Last year, Jayda and fellow singer Darren Espanto teamed up for the duet "Sana Tayo Na."

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC