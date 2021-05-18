SB19 denies copying K-pop groups: Sariling style lang po namin lahat

Photo from SB19 Instagram account

“Hindi po Korea ang ginagaya namin.”

These were the words of the supergroup SB19 as they denied accusations of several critics that they are merely copying known K-pop groups.

The five-member P-pop group defended themselves, but acknowledged that it is possible that there are some references which can be attributed to different parts of Asia due to the evolution of music in modern times.

“Nag-e-evolve naman po talaga ang fashion, nag-e-evolve ang music. Nandito na po tayo sa modern times, 2021 na po, ganu’n po talaga. Asian country po tayo so naturally po meron po tayong mga reference din galing sa Asia,” group member Josh said.

“Sariling style lang po namin lahat, pati po pananamit, lahat po 'yan. Pati pagsulat ng kanta hindi lang po siya naka-Korean,” he added.

Meanwhile, group leader Pablo was also baffled by some criticisms hurled against them, adding that it is not wrong to be influenced by other talents.

“Lahat naman po ng tao sa buong mundo meron po tayong tinatawag na sense of universality. Kapag meron tayong bagay na nakikitang maganda, we take it and utilize it,” Pablo explained.

“Hindi ko alam kung saan nanggagaling, saan nila napupulot ‘yung mga sinasabi nila. Kami po, kumbaga wala naman kaming ginagawang masama.”

Meanwhile. Stell downplayed the hatred of several netizens against them, revealing that they do not dwell on those kinds of comments.

“Hindi naman kami nagho-hold ng grudge sa mga ganu’ng klaseng comment. Kasi parang wala lang din naman, eh. Kasi di ba, aanuhin 'yung negatibong salita niyo kung mas kilala naman namin 'yung sarili namin,” Stell added.

There are also some social media users who challenged the group to wear traditional Filipino outfits to prove that they are indeed proud of the Philippines.

“Kung talagang proud Pinoy sila bahag ang isuot nila, kung SISIKAT talaga sila kahit bahag lang ang suot sisikat sila, 'yon talaga wala silang ginaya, 'yon ang tinatawag na pure Pilipino talent,” a netizen commented.

Some SB19 members playfully asked the commenter if she really wanted to see them wearing “bahag.”

“Ate, sure ka na ba dito? Baka mamaya kapag nagbahag kami ma-fall ka,” Stell asked.

“Puwede po. Sa susunod na content namin, abangan niyo po yan,” Justin also said.

The 5-piece act were recently nominated in the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist award, competing with K-pop heavyweights BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen, and American pop sensation Ariana Grande.

