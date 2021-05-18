Restored 'Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa' all set for digital premiere

MANILA – Rejoice '90s kids! The inspirational film “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa” is finally set to return to your screens.

Headlined by then-child stars Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban, the 1997 classic has been restored and digitally remastered by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration team.

According to an announcement by the Kapamilya network, the movie with have a digital premiere with a pre-show on May 18 at 7:30 p.m. via KTX.ph.

It will be part of the Sagip Pelikula Festival of the streaming platform.

Tickets to the premiere are now available here for only P150.

Based on Star Cinema’s official synopsis, “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa” follows homeless girl Rosalie (Prats), who saves an abducted rich and selfish brat Nikka (Panganiban).

Rosalie gets shot when one of the goons opens fire. To extend their gratitude for Rosalie’s bravery, Nikka’s mother (Teresa Loyzaga) adopts the lesser fortunate child.

However, instead of being thankful, Nikka treats Rosalie harshly which pushes the latter to go back and join her fellow street children.

Nikka’s mother marries her long-time boyfriend, which causes Nikka to fume with rage and jealousy so she decides to run away and live with Rosalie in the hopes of catching her mother’s attention.

But Rosalie is not the same submissive girl anymore. She gives Nikka a hard time coping with her new lifestyle and she always gives her a cold shoulder.

To make up for her past mistakes, and upon learning that Rosalie’s mother has died, Nikka volunteers to do Rosalie’s chores. Rosalie feels useless and unwanted due to Nikka’s unexpected intervention.

Nikka’s determination becomes too strong. She decides not to give up until Rosalie forgives her and learns to bring back her old personality.

Prats and Panganiban practically grew up together in showbiz, having co-starred in several movies and TV projects as child and teen stars.