LOOK: Sharon Cunetra gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in US

MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta has received her first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Cuneta took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her being vaccinated for COVID-19 at a hospital in the United States.

"I'm here at a hospital. I'm getting my first shot of Moderna vaccine from (nurse) Trish. I am blessed because she is a Filipina also and I am happy to be getting this vaccine. So, I am excited. I just wish my kids could get it too soon," Cuneta, 55, said.

After getting her shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on her left arm, Cuneta said: "That's it? It wasn't bad at all. My tolerance is high for pain."

Last week, Cuneta flew to US on a personal trip without her family, saying she “needs to breathe.”

On Instagram, Cuneta shared photos of her in an emotional moment with her family — husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and their 3 children.

“Praying and saying bye to my family,” Cuneta captioned the set of pictures, which show them in an embrace and gathered in prayer.

In a separate post, Cuneta chronicled being at the airport, with photos of her passport, signages pertaining to health protocols, and of her wearing protective gear.

“I’m going home. Of course my real home, where my heart is, is where my husband and children are. But tonight I am flying home to my Mommy’s Gramps’ country, where only my eldest and I are legal residents,” she wrote.

“I need to breathe, collect myself, gain strength. Love you all and will miss you guys,” she said.

Cuneta is currently seen as a judge in the ABS-CBN celebrity competition “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which has been taping advanced episodes.

