Iñigo Pascual's 'Danger' played on US radio station

MANILA -- Singer-actor Iñigo Pascual has the most cute reaction when he heard his song "Danger" on the radio in the United States.

Pascual uploaded the video of his reaction on Instagram on May 15 when he heard his song played on 102.7 KIIS FM in Los Angeles for the first time.

"I used to just dream about this moment. I still can’t believe I heard our song on LA radio. That’s wilddd," wrotye Pascual, who also thanked all those who are part of making his dream come true.

"We made it on KIIS FM! This is for OPM. Thank you God. This means so much to me," he added.

Pascual's single "Danger” is a collaboration with Fil-Am Grammy-nominated producer DJ Flict and island reggae legends Common Kings and released under Tarsier Records.

The song premiered on KIIS FM, which is under the US’ top radio streaming service iHeartRadio, last May 14. The track is a summer anthem about an undeniable attraction to a feisty female.

The "Danger" music video will be released on Tarsier Records' YouTube channel this Friday, May 21.

“Danger” is part of Pascual’s first international album “Options” that is set to finally drop in June 25.

