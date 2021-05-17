Dennis Trillo looks forward to ‘next chapter’ with Jennylyn Mercado in birthday greeting

MANILA — Actor Dennis Trillo said he is looking forward to the “next chapter” with his girlfriend and former co-star Jennylyn Mercado, as he greeted the actress on her birthday.

Mercado turned 34 on May 15.

On Instagram, Trillo shared photos of him and Mercado scuba diving, including one where they formed a heart shape with their hands.

“Sa lupa, sa ilalim ng dagat, kahit saan pa man, at kahit anong mangyare nandito ako para sa’yo, hindi kita pababayaan,” Trillo wrote.

“Excited ako sa mga susunod na kabanata sa buhay natin. Mahal na mahal ka namin, mahal na mahal kita. Maligayang kaarawan sayo Mahal ko.”

Just days prior, Trillo also celebrated his birthday, turning 40.

Trillo and Mercado have been together for seven years. They celebrated their most recent anniversary in January.

They each have a child from their respective past relationships.

