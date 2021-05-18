Coleen Garcia celebrates husband Billy Crawford on his 39th birthday

MANILA – Coleen Garcia penned a sweet message for her husband, TV host Billy Crawford, on his 39th birthday.

Taking it to Instagram, Garcia celebrated the love of her life by sharing an adorable video of him making their son Amari giggle.

“Thank you for always making us laugh and smile the way you do. We both love you so much, love! Thank you for being you,” Garcia said.

To end her post, the actress said having Crawford in their lives every day is a blessing.



Crawford, for his part, also thanked Garcia for all the love she’s making him feel and for being patient with him all the time.

Calling himself a “super blessed husband,” Crawford said he will always adore Garcia and their baby.

Just last month, Crawford and Garcia celebrated a family milestone when Amari turned 7 months old.

Crawford and Garcia have been married for over two years.