‘Babawi tayo’: Did Liza Soberano actually express intent to join Miss Universe?

MANILA — As Rabiya Mateo settled for a top 21 finish at the 69th Miss Universe pageant on Monday (Manila time), a supposed statement from actress Liza Soberano ensuring a crown for the Philippines next year went viral on Facebook.

But were those words actually from the Kapamilya star?

“Pag si Rabiya talaga ‘di maiuwi ang crown, ako talaga sasali next year!” went one post from the Facebook page “Liza Soberano,” which has so far fetched over 60,000 reactions.

“Bawi tayo next year! Ako bahala,” another post from the same page declared, drawing nearly 130,000 reactions, with some 70,000 shares.

Soberano, however, disowned the entire Facebook page, through a statement on her verified Instagram account.

Sharing screenshots of the viral Facebook posts, Soberano wrote on Instagram Stories: “Hello, everyone! Just dropping by to say that I do not have a Facebook account. This account has been posing as me and has been making very questionable and detrimental statements.”

“Please help me spread the words and report this account,” she asked her followers.

Addressing outpouring of support for her as a prospective beauty queen, Soberano told her followers that she has no plans of entering pageantry, as she has mentioned repeatedly in the past.

“As much as I am flattered and grateful for all of your support and comments saying that I should give Miss Universe a try, I really don’t think it is for me. I’m an introvert and stages with a huge audience scare me half to death (as ironic as it may sound),” she said.

For years since her showbiz breakthrough in 2014, Soberano has gotten encouragement left and right to join the national pageant, and has even become a favorite among pageant enthusiasts as a wishlist candidate.

Most notably, both Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray separately named Soberano as a prospective Philippine representative to the competition. Soberano, however, was hesitant as hesitant then, as she is now.

