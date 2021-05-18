Angelica and Coco's 'Love or Money' is top trending content on Netflix PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – “Love or Money,” the Star Cinema movie starring Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin, is currently the top trending content on Netflix Philippines.

The movie is about a couple whose relationship is torn by ambition. Its trailer shows a glimpse of Leon (Martin) and Angel’s (Panganiban) love story that spans years and different countries.

Despite their attraction to each other and Leon’s persistence in pursuing Angel, her dream of becoming rich prevents them from having a lasting relationship.

The two cross paths years later in Dubai, where Leon works as a service crew, and where Angel has found a “sugar daddy” who can provide for her needs.

Convinced that Angel is compromising her happiness for her ambition, Leon pursues her again as he did years back.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Love or Money” first became available for streaming on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and Sky PPV last March 12.

“Love or Money” was first announced in December 2019 as a Valentine offering the following year. Due to filming delays, it was instead submitted as an entry to the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. That event, however, was also cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Eased lockdown measures in the latter part of 2020 allowed the project to finish filming, and to finally target a release date a year after it was originally planned to premiere.

Read our review of "Love or Money" here.