Yassi Pressman opens up about boyfriend Jon Semira

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman has opened up about her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jon Semira.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday to celebrate her 28th birthday, Pressman said she met Semira a few years ago through their common friends.

Pressman also said that Semira moved back to the Philippines for her.

"Taga-Canada po kasi siya. Canadian and he used to live here daw po in the Philippines. He then went back to Canada and then nag-meet po kami roon. Tapos now he's moved back for me. Nagwo-work lang po siya in Singapore, tapos here, pabalik-balik," Pressman said.

Asked to describe their relationship, Pressman said: "I think it's pretty secure. Something I guess I was needing after a lot of the things that have happened in my life. And finally parang it feels like home na no pressure, no stress, very, very light."

Pressman went public with her new romantic relationship in July last year when she greeted Semira on his birthday through an Instagram post.

Pressman, 27, was last linked to her “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” leading man Coco Martin. However, she has consistently denied having romantic ties with the actor over the years they were paired on screen.



Meanwhile, Pressman also talked about her relationship with her sister Issa, who became a target of bashers online.

Pressman reminded the public to always be careful and choose to be kind in social media.

"I think it's always important that we always choose our words and we are always kind online because hindi mo alam ang epekto nun sa isang tao after few yeas. Kung sa 'yo binabato mo lang sa ibang tao, hindi mo alam (ang epekto). ...Let's just be a bit more careful," Pressman said.

Asked how they keep their relationship as siblings strong, Pressman said: "Marami ring honestly times na hindi kami nagkakasundo and I think that's pretty normal. One of the things that I really, really appreciated nung birthday ko was parang na-acknowledge niya ang pagkukulang and communication. At ako rin in-acknowledge ko rin sometimes 'yung if I'm too much or if I'm too little or if I'm not present. Ang importante with us ay napag-uusapan po namin kahit yung mahirap pag-usapan."

