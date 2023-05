MANILA -- The Star Magic Ladies Volleyball Team has started training for the much-awaited Star Magic All-Star Games 2023 happening this Sunday.

On Tuesday, Star Magic's Inside News with Angela Ken shared a sneak peek of the team's training in Caloocan with coach Oliver Almadro.

Also present at the training were DJ Jhai Ho and many more.

The Star Magic All-Star Games 2023 is happening on May 21 at Mall of Asia Arena.