Chris Hemsworth tasked with new mission in 'Extraction 2' trailer

Netflix has finally unveiled the main trailer for the sequel of the blockbuster action movie “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth.

The clip shows Hemsworth reprising his role as Tyler Rake after barely surviving the events of the first movie.

Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission -- to rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

The film was helmed by Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Aside from Hemsworth, the movie also features Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili.

“Extraction 2” will be released on June 16 via Netflix.