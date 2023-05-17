Chester Padilla of 'Idol PH' drops new single 'Ako Na Lang Muna'

Chester Padilla releases new single "Ako Na Lang Muna." Photo: Handout

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" contestant Chester Padilla has released his new single "Ako Na Lang Muna."



Produced and composed by Kikx Salazar, the track about pain of love is now available on various music streaming platforms and its lyric video on ABS-CBN Music YouTube channel.

Released under Old School Records and Star Music, the ballad talks the feeling of desperately wanting to be loved, and shows Padilla's vulnerable side.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“It feels like it was really written for me. I used to be that kind of person who’s willing to love selflessly. I came to a point where I settled for being the temporary fix, the lover who’s content with just the bare minimum,” Padilla said.

In 2022, Padilla joined the second season of "Idol Philippines" where he got a Platinum ticket and became known for his performances of "With A Smile" and "Leaves."

“I started doing song covers on day one. I had no idea I would be able to interpret songs and have it released one day,” he recalled.

“I joined my first reality singing competition ‘Idol Philippines Season 2’ and was able to get one of the four platinum tickets during my audition. The utmost pride I have during that time was I fully realized the kind of singer I aspire to be. I want to be able to touch hearts by telling a story, may it be inspirational or hurtfully piercing,” he added.

Prior to "Ako Na Lang Muna," Padilla has released the singles "Kung Nais Mo Na" and "Dating Atin.”



Related video: