P-pop boy group BGYO member Gelo Rivera starred in the latest music video of Maris Racal. Screenshot.

MANILA — P-pop boy group BGYO member Gelo Rivera stars in the latest music video of Maris Racal.

In the music video of Racal's new song "Carelessly," Rivera plays her partner in their retro arcade fantasy only to find out that it was only his dreams.

BGYO's Michael Claver was earlier featured in "What If," the latest single of singer-songwriter Cesca.

Composed of Gelo, Akira, Nate, Mikki, and JL, BGYO debuted in 2021 under ABS-CBN's Star Magic. They are known for their hits like "He's Into Her," "The Baddest," "The Light," and "Tumitigil Ang Mundo," among others.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: