Teaser: Piolo Pascual, Lovi Poe in ‘Flower of Evil’

Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual star in the local adaptation of ‘Flower of Evil.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN has released the first teaser for the local remake of “Flower of Evil,” starring first-time co-stars Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

The half-minute teaser shows glimpses of Pascual and Poe’s characters, who are husband and wife, in “Flower of Evil.”

Based on the series from CJ ENM, the Philippine remake similarly follows a man who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife.

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

“Babae, buksan mo ang mga mata mo. Tibayan mo ang puso mo. Ilabas mo ang tapang mo. Lalabas in ang totoo,” the narration of the teaser says.

First announced in September 2021, “Flower of Evil” also marks the first series of Poe as a Kapamilya.

Its premiere date has yet to be announced.