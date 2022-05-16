MANILA — Travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey referred to Pia Wurtzbach as “soon-to-be Mrs. Jauncey” as he shared a revealing snap of beauty queen that has since gone viral.

Jauncey posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday and show Wurtzbach in a bikini while posing on the beach.

Replying to Jauncey pertaining to her as “Mrs. Jauncey,” Wurtzbach simply wrote, “My love,” with heart emojis.

The sultry snap has since made the rounds on social media, with Wurtzbach’s followers taking notice of her hour-glass figure which first wowed the world when she won Miss Universe in 2015.

In the years that followed her pageant win, Wurtzbach used her wide platform to advocate for causes like HIV/AIDS awareness and the protection of the environment.

Her travels both as host and for leisure led her to meeting Jauncey, who heads the popular tourism brand Beautiful Destinations.

The two announced being engaged early this month, after more than two years of being a couple.