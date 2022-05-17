LOOK: Anne Curtis takes daughter Dahlia to Bohol

Anne Curtis took her daughter Dahlia to Bohol for a quick family getaway.

A quick look at the screen superstar’s Instagram page would reveal that they already went to see the province's famous Chocolate Hills.

“The only ‘chocolate’ you can have unli of Dahlia Amélie,” Curtis wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Curtis also took Dahlia to Panglao Beach where the two-year-old played by the shore.

Accompanying them on the Bohol trip are Curtis’ siblings Jasmine and Thomas.

Curtis married Erwan Heussaff in New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed Dahlia in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

They only returned to Manila a year after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.