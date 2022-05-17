South Korean actor Hwang In Youp is coming to the Philippines for a fan meet. Photo: Instagram/@hi_high_hiy

South Korean actor Hwang In Youp, who rose to fame through the 2020 drama "True Beauty," is set to meet his Filipino fans next month.

The New Frontier Theater in Quezon City announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that it would host the 31-year-old actor's fan meet on June 19.

Further details on the event, such as ticket prices, have yet to be announced.

Hwang made his TV acting debut through the 2019 series "The Tale of Nokdu" but gained wider popularity as the second male lead in "True Beauty," starring alongside Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young.

Prior to entering Korea's entertainment industry, Hwang lived in Davao City, where he attended both high school and college.