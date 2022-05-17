The third season of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” will focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, portrayed respectively by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan.

The announcement came in the form of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, as posted in the official social media pages of the show.

“Dearest readers, it is only fair that in this author’s third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair’s social season should find its focus on a third son… as well as a third daughter,” the letter said.

“This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and one Miss Penelope Featherington,” it added.

The post said Penelope cannot remain a wallflower forever, “as all plants thrive best in the sunlight.”

The first season of the series centered on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut in Regency London, seeking a husband.

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, Season 2 delved on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Bailey) quest for love.

While the third part of the novel focuses on Benedict Bridgerton’s love life, that version of the series was apparently pushed back since the third season of the series will be featuring Colin and Penelope.

Netflix has yet to announce when it will release the third season of “Bridgerton.”