LOOK: 'Mature' Kris Bernal goes topless for photo shoot to mark birthday

MANILA -- Fans and even fellow celebrities were surprised after Kris Bernal posed topless for photographer Josh Ke at Lucas Studios to mark her birthday.

In one of the photos, Bernal, who turned 32 on Monday, can be seen lying on bed flaunting her fit body.



"Maturity does come with age but still not all people who are at 30s can be called mature. I think with all the experiences that I carried throughout my journey, I learned how to be mature in different aspects. Maturity in dealing with people, situation, and in dealing with myself. I learned the hard way tho! It wasn’t an easy ride especially when the pandemic hit but yes it contributed to my maturity," Bernal mused.

In her following posts, the actress also shared her belief about growth and body positivity.

She also shared a photo of her dinner date with fiancé Perry Choi to celebrate her birthday.

"Tonight is special as we celebrate my birthday tomorrow. Thank you Lord for another year. Nothing fancy for my birthday but I’m happy that I can be with my loved ones. I guess as I age and since it is still pandemic, you will learn and appreciate what are the essential things in life. As for me, TIME is my #essential. It’s the one thing that I’m wishing and praying for my birthday," Bernal added.

Bernal got engaged to Choi, who is a chef and businessman, in February last year.

They first revealed their relationship in 2017, and just last January Bernal thanked her partner for loving her "endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all [his] heart, mind, and being."