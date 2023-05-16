South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho in a still from the teaser of his upcoming film 'The Childe.' Screenshot from video on Movie&NEW's official YouTube channel

K-drama heartthrob Kim Seon-ho is set to show a new side of himself as an actor through his role as a mysterious pursuer in the upcoming film "The Childe."

Movie&NEW, the film arm of South Korean media company Next Entertainment World, unveiled Monday the teaser for "The Childe," which also marks Kim's big screen debut.

The 44-second clip shows Kim flashing sinister smiles as he engages in thrilling chase and action sequences with co-star Kang Tae-joo.

Scheduled for release in June, "The Childe" follows a mysterious fellow (Kim) who is on a mission to chase a Filipino-Korean boxer named Marco (Kang), according to reports.

The film also stars actress Go Ara, known for her roles in dramas such as "Reply 1994" and "Hwarang."

Kim, 37, started his career in theater before debuting on TV through the 2017 series "Good Manager."

He won the hearts of many K-drama fans through his roles in the series "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But in 2021, the actor was embroiled in a controversy, where he apologized after being accused of pressuring his former girlfriend to get an abortion. The scandal also led to Kim being dropped from various TV and film projects.

In 2022, Kim returned to the scene by taking on a role in the play "Touching the Void."

Earlier this year, the actor went to the Philippines, hosting a packed fan meeting at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

