Slater Young apologizes for statements on men fantasizing about other women

MANILA – Ex-Pinoy Big Brother winner and entrepreneur Slater Young has apologized over his remarks that it is “very, very normal” for men to fantasize about other women.

In a podcast titled “Addressing the Issue” which was uploaded on Monday, Young said he hasn’t been feeling great these past few days because he realized that he made improper statements.

“Not so good in a sense na it’s been a hard few days. It’s been an eye-opening few days. Sometimes, you think that you did something okay and it takes a little while for it to sink in na oo nga no, mali pala talaga ako,” he said.

Young added that he actually feels ashamed for all of the things that he said.

“Just to give context, a few days ago, may nag-send sa amin ng letter and we did a podcast episode about it. This girl wanted to ask if it’s okay for her boyfriend na mayroon siyang group chat na nagse-send ng mga photos of other girls,” he said.

“Ang sagot ko doon, ang daming girls that are more attractive than – I feel ashamed for saying this – ‘more attractive than you and even as attractive as you’ and ‘it’s normal for guys to fantasize about other girls.’ I went as far as to say na kung sa group chat man may magse-send and wala kang magawa, sakyan mo na lang. Diniin ko pa siya na it’s very, very normal. That’s the word I used.”

Young said it took him a lot of reading through the negative comments “because I wanted to understand why this was the case.”

“Medyo feeling ko nasa bubble ako na hindi ko nakikita kung ano yung nakikita ng iba. I finally realized na oh my God, I really made a mistake because I am giving it power to say it’s okay. Me saying it’s normal kind of normalizes it and makes it okay. The last thing in my mind and my heart would be to objectify women,” he said.

Acknowledging his mistake, Young said he should have set a better example.

“I should have called it out na yeah it happens but this shouldn’t be okay. We should hold ourselves to a higher standard. Sa akin, ‘Oh it happens, don’t worry about it.’ Yun ang sinabi ko. Yun talaga ang pinakamalaki kong learning. Big eye opener for me,” he said.

Saying he is truly sorry for the things Young condeded that “in my heart of hearts, hindi talaga ako pro objectifying women.”

“When I read the articles, I don’t feel angry. I feel ashamed na parang naquo-quote ako ng ganyan. This is not me and I wish I could take it back. It’s shameful na Slater said this and I know for a fact that I said that. Nahiya talaga ako.”

At the end of the day, Young said he should be more circumspect and more responsible for the things he says on their podcast.

“It’s a learning experience for me especially given the platform that we have. It’s something to move forward and grow on. Kailangan mas malalim yung pag-intindi ko on how my words can have a lot of repercussions.”

“I just want to put this out there that I truly do apologize and I need a little bit more time to reflect. Apologies. That’s not my intention. In my heart, hindi talaga yun ang intention ko. I hope na mapagbigyan,” he said.