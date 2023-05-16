Watch more News on iWantTFC

Haven Everly and Vinita Khilnani cut their teeth in comedy writing and performing through online videos that feature themselves playing their mothers.



For Pluto TV's "Always Funny Videos," they recently partnered up for a sketch comedy special called "Mother's Day Mom-A-Thon" where they play their Filipina and Indian moms, respectively.



It's the first time that two Asian American female talents produced and performed a TV comedy sketch show.

The project was an extension of their viral videos featuring the same humorous tribute to their mothers.

"It's kind of a beautiful way of connecting with our moms," said Haven Everly. "We embrace it and we're proud of it and so are our moms. They love that we can laugh at the hardships but also we see beauty in how we were raised by them."

For Everly, partnering with a fellow Asian-American comedy writer and performer was the best way to navigate finding her space in entertainment.

Like many female Asian comics, they have similar hardships in getting cast in Hollywood.

Khilnani previously auditioned for "Saturday Night Live" where there are still no female Asian cast members.

But in making their own content, they shared how they found success and artistic inspiration.

"I just feel like there's just not enough content about the Asian American experience," Everly added. "There is an audience for what we do and as long as our moms and our family love it and embrace it, I don't care about what other people think."

Said Khilnani: "My mom's like, she loves it. She loves reading the comments. My mom actually filmed some of them and my dad is in them sometimes."

Everly is also the star of the Filipino-American musical "The Girl Who Left Home" which makes its streaming debut this May 30 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

Songs from the feature film are releasing on the same day on Apple Music.