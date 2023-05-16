MANILA -- The music video for Jed Madela's song "Just For You," his collaboration with DJ M.O.D. and Darren & Cashwell, has been released.

The almost three minute video, which is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music, was shot and edited by Therese Casas and the animation was done by Jaliza Baluyut.

The pop track is about the delightful journey of being in love and has a mellow-pop beat and heartfelt lyrics. It was written and produced by: DJ M.O.D., Darren & Cashwell for Daydream Music.

In a statement, Madela expressed his excitement over his latest single, noting that it was different from the previous songs he had done.

"I've been talking to DJ M.O.D. for the longest time to come up with a song that is far from what I usually do. The first time I heard ‘Just For You,’ I immediately liked it because first, it was nothing close to what I usually do. Second, it sounded really happy and brought good vibes. Third, I became excited to see if my voice could work with that kind of sound," Madela shared.



Madela, who is celebrating his 20th in the music industry, is looking forward to exploring a more upbeat and pop sound for his upcoming music.

Currently, Madela is one of the regional directors of WCOPA.

