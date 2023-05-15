MANILA -- Actor Matteo Guidicelli denied Monday his involvement in the supposed rift between Sarah Geronimo and Georcelle Dapat-Sy, creative director of the dance powerhouse G-Force.

G-Force, the group behind the popular dance steps of Geronimo's massive hit "Tala," was not part of singer-actress's 20th anniversary concert held over the weekend.

"I don't push Sarah, I stand beside," Guidicelli told Boy Abunda in an interview.

The actor said that "things didn't planned out and panned out" during the process of making Geronimo's concert.

"Sarah and Teacher (Georcelle) have been together for 16 years. Sarah wanted to work with G-Force, different dancers, different choreographers, and just have this synergy of greatness together and I guess things didn't planned out and panned out," the actor said.

"It would have been nice to have G-Force rin also but maybe in another time, whatever discussion and little things here and there will be mended kumbaga in the future," he added.

Guidicelli hopes that things would be better in the future.

"Sarah wanted to create greatness kumbaga, develop greatness, go forward, produce beautiful things with everybody since day," he said.

"I guess, but then at the end of the day hopefully maayos kung anuman 'to. Bilog ang mundo, bilog ang showbiz at the end of the day magkatrabaho pa rin tayo, 'di ba. We just say see you again."

Dapat-Sy earlier admitted that there were "artistic differences" between G-Force and Geronimo.