MANILA – More than three years after their clandestine wedding that led to Sarah Geronimo’s estrangement with her parents, Matteo Guidicelli admitted he has yet to talk to his in-laws, Divine and Delfin Geronimo.

Speaking with Boy Abunda, Guidicelli was asked about his and Geronimo’s relationship with her parents.

To which, he said: “They are my mom and dad – my mother-in-law, father-in-law. I want to respect them the best way possible. I just wish one day, everything will be okay because I know how much they love Sarah. And I know how much Sarah loves them too.”

“We are civil, I’d like to believe so. I pray every day for strength, wisdom, humility na hopefully one day maging okay lahat. For Sarah’s peace of mind,” he added.

On whether they are in touch with Divine and Delfin, Guidicelli said his wife certainly “has a connection” with them.

“I’d like to believe [she’s talking to them] also. Yes, yes, yes. They have a connection naman. I think Sarah’s humility and love for her parents, talagang she did a tribute for her dad and mom on the show. It was so touching and so beautiful. At the end of the day, it’s so important to realize how much we should honor our parents through thick or thin. Whatever happens in life, they are your parents. They brought us to life,” he said.

As for him, the actor said he has yet to get an opportunity to speak with them.

“No, not yet. All these possibilities in life, they are all doable, possible if you have the proper intentions. If it’s pure, straightforward, anything is possible,” he said.

Last October, Geronimo addressed her parents in an open letter, with the singer asking for their forgiveness after everything that has happened.

Guidicelli, 32, and Geronimo, 34, tied the knot in February 2020 in a ceremony that was marred with controversy, after reports of the pop star’s family attempting to stop the nuptial.

The incident reportedly estranged Geronimo from her parents, to whom she publicly apologized.