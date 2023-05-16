Actress Julia Barretto shared her latest adventure to the picturesque Islas de Gigantes in Iloilo.

In an Instagram post, Barretto was having the time of her life with breezy snaps of the tourist destination.

"This weekend. Wow.. so proud ... I can’t wait to share this @jujuonthegotv episode with you guys," she said in the caption.

Barretto said the trip would be part of her "JUJU ON THE GO" series, a travel vlog.

"Where should we go next? There’s still so much to see here ... Send your recommendations below," she added.

