LOOK: John Estrada honors wife Priscilla Meirelles

MANILA -- Actor John Estrada turned to social media to honor his wife, beauty queen-actress Priscilla Meirelles, as they celebrate Mother's Day.

In his Instagram post on Monday, the Kapamilya actor praised Meirelles for being one of the best moms.

"Went out with this Mom last night, definitely one of the best, hardworking, caring, hands on, loving moms there is in this world. Happy Mother's Day love. I love you," he wrote.

Just last month, Meirelles confirmed that she and Estrada had been going through a "rough patch."

Meirelles explained that she and Estrada, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary in February, have had discussions about how they see their marriage a decade into the future, admitting they had some differences.

But Mereilles compared the current situation of her marriage to a house with a broken light, emphasizing that she and Estrada intend to stay together.

