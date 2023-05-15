LOOK: Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo look back on 'PBB' days

MANILA – "Pinoy Big Brother" hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Robi Domingo looked back on their days on the famous house as part of it was recently demolished.

In an Instagram post, Gonzalez said the part of the house was filled with unforgettable memories.

"When we found out that half of the PBB House would be demolished soon, we HAD to visit. Too many memories on this side of the house: from the hallways that saw our highest highs and our lowest lows (if those walls could talk!!!), from our small studio inside where we did hundreds of spiels (and blunders), to the balcony tambayan when things got too heated (or it was too cold) inside, to this not so secret door where fans of the housemates patiently waited for hours. Good times and unforgettable memories," she said in the caption.

"As @direklauren said, "We still have the main PBB House and control room which hopefully we still get to use for the next PBB edition... it's an end of an era but hopefully we move on find a better home in the future!"

ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi said they needed to give up the part of the house because the lease contract expired this year and it is impractical to renew it.



RELATED VIDEO: