KZ Tandingan performs in the music video of ‘Winning.’ Tarsier Records

MANILA — KZ Tandingan conquers a planet in the vibrant music video of her latest single “Winning.”

In the futuristic and special effects-filled short, Tandingan descends on an uninhabited planet which she soon makes her own.

The music video was produced by YouMeUs MNL and directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas.

“Winning” was produced by Grammy-nominated Filipino-American producer DJ Flict and co-written by Grammy-winning artist-producer Phillip Fender, also known as TxTHEWAY.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tandingan, who wrote the Tagalog rap verse of the otherwise English tune, earlier described “Winning” as an “empowering song.”

“[It] reminds us that instead of just sulking after a bad breakup, you can always choose to win in life and fight for yourself,” Tandingan said.

“Winning” is Tandingan’s latest international release under Tarsier Records, following “11:59.”