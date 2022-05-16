MANILA – Robi Domingo turned to social media to share a heartfelt poem he wrote where he expressed his feelings over the results of last week's elections.

Domingo, who is a staunch supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, said he has no regrets for standing up for what he believes in despite how things turned out.

“Walang pagsisisi dahil kami'y tumindig. Ipinaglaban ang pinaniniwalaan gamit ang tinig. Salamat sa mga Tropang nagkapit-bisig dahil pinakita niyo sa amin ang pag-asa at pag-ibig,” he said.

Domingo was also not ashamed to admit that he is still processing the results, while also vowing to fight for democracy.

“Demokrasya ay patuloy na igigiit. At ako'y 'di na muling pipikit.”

In the end, Domingo said he respects the voice of the majority, hoping the best for the presumptive leaders of the country.

“Mananaig ang respeto sa naging desisyon para sa mga naluklok sa susunod na administrasyon. Ito na sana ang malaking pagkakataon na ang mga problema'y mabigyan ng maganda at maayos na solusyon.”

In Robredo’s thanksgiving rally last Friday, the incumbent Vice President told her supporters to accept the majority's choice of president, but vowed to focus on "fighting lies."

She also announced that she will turn the Office of the Vice President's Angat Buhay anti-poverty program into a non-government organization that is expected to be launched on July 1, the first day of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as Philippine president.