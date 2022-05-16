Filipino-Argentinian actress Chantal Videla, who was part of Star Magic Circle Batch 2018, is set to debut in a new girl group under K-pop company MLD Entertainment. Photo: Instagram/@ itsmaria.chantal

Filipino-Argentinian actress Chantal Videla is set to debut in the K-pop scene next month under the same agency behind girl group Momoland, known for the viral hit “Bboom Bboom,” reports said Monday.

Korean entertainment company MLD Entertainment released the official logo for its upcoming girl group, Lapillus, saying the act would be launched in June, according to multiple media reports.

Lapillus, which refers to a precious stone or jewel in Latin, will be MLD’s first girl group in six years, following Momoland. The company debuted its first boy group, T1419, in January 2021.

It remains unknown how many members are debuting in Lapillus but reports said the lineup includes former “Girls Planet 999” contestant Nonaka Shana, who is Japanese, and Videla, who was part of the Star Magic Circle Batch 2018.

Videla previously starred in local TV shows “Spirits: Reawaken” (2018), “Hiwaga ng Kambat” (2019), and “Starla” (2019).

In October 2021, Videla starred in the music video for “Dear You,” the debut single of Korean duo JT&MARCUS, also under MLD Entertainment.

“Super exciting. Siyempre, I’m so grateful kay God dahil ako ‘yong nabigyan ng ganitong pagkakataon,” she told Star Magic Inside News about the music video appearance.

(This is super exciting. Of course, I’m grateful to God because He gave me this opportunity.)

“Definitely as a big fan of K-pop, this is really a dream come true and it’s an answered prayer,” she added.

K-pop groups have been known to include foreign members, in a bid to appeal to a wider international audience.

Among the notable Southeast Asian idols are Nichkhun (2PM), BamBam (GOT7), Lisa (Blackpink), Minnie (GI-DLE), Sorn (CLC) and Ten (NCT) from Thailand; Dita (Secret Number) from Indonesia; and Hanbin (Tempest) from Vietnam.

