Olivia Rodrigo won big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (Monday in Manila).
The Filipino-American pop music star took home seven awards -- Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Sour.”
Meanwhile, Drake was given the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist awards.
Check out the list of winners below, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
- Top Artist - Drake
- Top New Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Male Artist - Drake
- Top Female Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Duo/Group - BTS
- Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Streaming Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Song Sales Artist - BTS
- Top Radio Songs Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist - Ed Sheeran
- Top Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
- Top R&B Artist - Doja Cat
- Top R&B Male Artist - The Weeknd
- Top R&B Female Artist - Doja Cat
- Top R&B Tour - Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
- Top Rap Artist - Drake
- Top Rap Male Artist - Drake
- Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion
- Top Rap Tour - Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
- Top Country Artist - Taylor Swift
- Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Female Artist - Taylor Swift
- Top Country Duo/Group - Dan + Shay
- Top Country Tour - Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
- Top Rock Artist - Glass Animals
- Top Rock Tour - The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
- Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Female Artist - Kali Uchis
- Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabon Armado
- Top Latin Tour - Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Lady Gaga
- Top Christian Artist - Ye
- Top Gospel Artist - Ye
- Top Billboard 200 Album - Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
- Top Soundtrack - Encanto
- Top R&B Album - Doja Cat, Planet Her
- Top Rap Album - Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Top Country Album - Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
- Top Rock Album - Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy
- Top Latin Album - Karol G, KG0516
- Top Dance/Electronic Album - Illenium, Fallen Embers
- Top Christian Album - Ye, Donda
- Top Gospel Album - Ye, Donda
- Top Hot 100 Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
- Top Streaming Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
- Top Selling Song - BTS, "Butter"
- Top Radio Song - Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
- Top Collaboration - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
- Top Billboard Global 200 Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
- Top Viral Song - Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
- Top R&B Song - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
- Top Rap Song - Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
- Top Country Song - Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
- Top Rock Song - Måneskin, "Beggin'"
- Top Latin Song - Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
- Top Dance/Electronic Song - Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"
- Top Christian Song - Ye, "Hurricane"
- Top Gospel Song - Ye, "Hurricane"