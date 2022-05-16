Olivia Rodrigo won big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

The Filipino-American pop music star took home seven awards -- Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Sour.”

Meanwhile, Drake was given the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist awards.

Check out the list of winners below, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.