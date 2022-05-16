TV host Ruby Rodriguez and singer Jaya, who both have opted to move to the US, have finally reunited as fellow overseas Filipinos.

On Instagram on Monday, the former “Eat Bulaga” mainstay shared a photo with Jaya, where they are seen in a hug.

In its caption, she wrote: “Reunited and it feels so good! I missed [you], mare! Love ya!”

Rodriguez tagged their location as Noypitz Cerritos, a popular Filipino restaurant in Los Angeles County in California.

Rodriguez moved to the US early this year to support her son’s treatment for an autoimmune disease. She is currently working with the Philippine Consulate in LA.

Jaya, meanwhile, relocated to Silverdale, Kitsap in Washington state with her entire family in July 2021. A homemaker, Jaya also continues to perform for Filipinos based there.

