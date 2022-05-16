Little Mix goes on hiatus after 'Confetti' tour

Mixers 💕 Our hearts are so full! Last night was incredible and we can’t quite believe the Confetti tour is over. We love each and every one of you that has come to a show, played our music and supported us over the past 10 years. You mean the world to us 💕 The girls x pic.twitter.com/Ab4BRGFVBX — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 15, 2022

British girl group Little Mix is now officially on hiatus after concluding its "Confetti Tour" with a global livestream.

Little Mix posted a message to their fans on Twitter on Sunday.

"Our hearts are so full! Last night was incredible and we can’t quite believe the Confetti tour is over. We love each and every one of you that has come to a show played our music and supported us over the past 10 years. You mean the world to us," the group said in a tweet.

Little Mix, composed of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson, rose to fame after winning "The X Factor UK" in 2011 -- the first group act to win the competition.

Nelson left the group in 2020, saying being part of the pop group had taken a toll on her mental health.

Last February, music label Warner Record welcomed Pinnock, who said in an Instagram story: “So excited for what’s to come."

The news came two months after Little Mix announced the group will go on hiatus after its 2022 tour.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the girl group said in a series of tweets.

The group clarified that it is not splitting up and just taking a break to work on other projects.

"It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much," Little Mix said.

"We are not splitting up -- Little Mix is here to stay We have plans for more music, tours, and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more."