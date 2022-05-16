Janine Gutierrez flaunts beach body in Palawan

Janine Gutierrez flaunted her beautiful physique during her trip to Palawan.

The actress looked gorgeous in a black two-piece in the photos she shared on Instagram while at a luxury resort in El Nido.

“Quick escape,” the former “Marry Me, Marry You” actress wrote in the caption.

Gutierrez received a number of compliments from her colleagues in the entertainment industry including one from her aunt Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Hottieeee,” the older Gutierrez commented before adding three fire emojis.

Prior to her Palawan trip, Gutierrez joined numerous campaign rallies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Just two days ago, Gutierrez fueled romance rumors anew as she posted a new photo of Paulo Avelino on social media.

Gutierrez shared Avelino’s new snap on Instagram when she greeted her “Marry Me, Marry You” leading man on his special day on Saturday.

Avelino and Gutierrez had dated for a time before the latter’s four-year relationship with host-dancer Rayver Cruz. Gutierrez and Cruz separated early October of 2021.