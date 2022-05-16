Garth Garcia. Handout.

Former 'Star In A Million' contestant Garth Garcia has with teamed up with Grammy-nominated duo Klubjumpers for his latest single, a cover of Janet Jackson's "Together Again."



“Together Again” is a track from Garcia’s album “Hits Reimagined” released last year.



“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times. Dance version ito produced by Klubjumpers,” Garcia said in a statement.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Garcia said it was surreal to work with Klubjumpers.



“I was just so lucky we got to be introduced by Hollywood vlogger MJ Racadio. We also shot its music video in Hollywood and I am very happy and proud of it. Because of this collaboration and connection, I will be able to attend the Billboard Music Awards this year,” Garcia said.

“I waited for almost two months for the song to be produced and I recorded it for five hours. We then had to wait again for another week for the mastering,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garcia is set to have a couple of shows in Los Angeles with Nina and Lani Misalucha this coming June and a concert in San Antonio, Texas in July.

He recently joined Jay-R and Angel Ram in “A Night Of Pop and RNB” in Ohio last April.

“The concert scene is back in the US. I am able to tour again and do in-person shows. I love performing with live audiences. I get the energy from them. I am thankful dahil balik na ang sigla ng music scene,” he said.