MANILA – Dennis Trillo paid tribute to his wife Jennylyn Mercado as she turned another year older.

Sharing a photo of the actress while she was giving birth to their firstborn, Trillo said he now has more appreciation for Mercado for her sacrifices in life.

“Ang role mo bilang babae, bilang ina at asawa, napakahirap pala. Bilib ako sa ’yo, kasi kayang kaya mo lahat, you make it look so easy,” Trillo said.

The actor also feels fortunate that he and their daughter have Mercado in their lives.

“Ang swerte namin na kasama ka namin sa mga buhay namin, kaya nandito lang din kami parati para sa iyo,” he said.

To end his post, Trillo said: “I love you, happy birthday mahal ko.”

Mercado and Trillo welcomed their first child together just recently. They tied the knot late last year.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.