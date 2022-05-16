Alden Richards is absolutely having the time of his life in New York.

Based on his latest Instagram post, Richards got to attend the red-carpet premiere of Season 4 of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” held in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Richards looked dapper in an all-black Dior outfit.

“When a dream turns into reality,” he wrote in the caption.

The event was graced by its lead stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and more.

"Stranger Things," a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

Given the season’s unprecedented length, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. The first one will be released on May 27, while the second will be released five weeks later on July 1.

In the official synopsis provided by Netflix, the fourth season of “Stranger Things” will pick up six months since the Battle of Starcourt which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

Struggling with the aftermath, Eleven (Brown) and her friends are separated for the first time, and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier for all of them.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. – With a report from Agence France-Presse